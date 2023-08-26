Greenfield McClain finally found a way to top McDermott Northwest 14-13 during this Ohio football game.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense darted in front for a 14-0 lead over the Mohawks at the intermission.

McDermott Northwest drew within 14-7 in the third quarter.

The Mohawks enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

