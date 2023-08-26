Hillsboro scored early and often to roll over Goshen 56-19 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Indians’ offense charged in front for a 28-12 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Hillsboro jumped to a 49-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians and the Warriors each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Hillsboro and Goshen squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Hillsboro High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.