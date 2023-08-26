Gates Mills Hawken earned a convincing 48-12 win over Garfield Heights Trinity for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 26.

Gates Mills Hawken darted in front of Garfield Heights Trinity 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 28-6 intermission margin at the Trojans’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Hawks added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.

The last time Gates Mills Hawken and Garfield Heights Trinity played in a 35-0 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Cleveland Rhodes and Garfield Heights Trinity took on Ashtabula St. John on Aug. 18 at Ashtabula Saint John School.

