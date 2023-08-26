Hamilton Badin didn’t flinch, finally repelling Columbus St. Francis DeSales 10-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Rams and the Stallions were both scoreless.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales moved ahead by earning a 6-3 advantage over Hamilton Badin at the end of the third quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Rams, as they climbed out of a hole with a 10-6 scoring margin.

Last season, Hamilton Badin and Columbus St Francis DeSales faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Hamilton Badin High School.

