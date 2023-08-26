Wheelersburg posted a narrow 20-17 win over Cincinnati McNicholas in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Wheelersburg took an early lead by forging a 7-3 margin over Cincinnati McNicholas after the first quarter.

The Rockets came from behind to grab the advantage 10-7 at intermission over the Pirates.

Wheelersburg broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-17 lead over Cincinnati McNicholas.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

