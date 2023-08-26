Vincent Warren cut in front to start, but McConnelsville Morgan answered the challenge to collect a 33-22 victory on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Vincent Warren, as it began with a 7-6 edge over McConnelsville Morgan through the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders’ offense moved in front for an 18-14 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

McConnelsville Morgan stormed to a 33-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Warriors’ 8-0 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, McConnelsville Morgan and Vincent Warren squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Vincent Warren High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.