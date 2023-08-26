Kings Mill Kings dominated Cincinnati Turpin 38-10 during this Ohio football game.

The first quarter gave Kings Mill Kings a 7-3 lead over Cincinnati Turpin.

The Knights opened an enormous 21-3 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

Kings Mill Kings stormed to a 35-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans managed a 7-3 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Turpin faced off on Oct. 15, 2021 at Kings Mill Kings High School.

