Thomas Worthington eventually beat Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 28-9 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Thomas Worthington took an early lead by forging a 7-6 margin over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne after the first quarter.

The Cardinals registered a 14-6 advantage at halftime over the Wolves.

Thomas Worthington roared to a 25-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Thomas Worthington and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne played in a 21-10 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

