Pickerington North controlled the action to earn an impressive 35-14 win against Gibsonia Pine-Richland at Pickerington North High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Pickerington North took an early lead by forging a 21-0 margin over Gibsonia Pine-Richland after the first quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Pickerington North and Gibsonia Pine-Richland squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Gibsonia Pine-Richland High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.