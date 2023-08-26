Pickerington Central posted a narrow 25-20 win over Huber Heights Wayne in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Pickerington Central moved in front of Huber Heights Wayne 16-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors trimmed the margin to make it 16-13 at the intermission.

Huber Heights Wayne took the lead 20-19 to start the fourth quarter.

The Tigers fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Warriors.

Last season, Huber Heights Wayne and Pickerington Central squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

