New Lexington rolled past Zanesville Maysville for a comfortable 33-10 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup.

New Lexington jumped in front of Zanesville Maysville 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

Zanesville Maysville showed its teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 20-10.

New Lexington breathed fire to a 26-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

New Lexington put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Zanesville Maysville 7-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, New Lexington and Zanesville Maysville faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at New Lexington High School.

