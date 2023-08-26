Newark didn’t flinch, finally repelling Mt. Vernon 35-28 at Newark High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Newark jumped in front of Mt. Vernon 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 21-14 halftime margin at the Yellow Jackets’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Newark and Mt. Vernon locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

The Wildcats put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Yellow Jackets 7-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, Newark and Mt Vernon squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.