A suffocating defense helped Louisville handle Zanesville 22-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Louisville moved in front of Zanesville 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Leopards registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Blue Devils.

Louisville jumped to a 17-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Leopards put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Blue Devils 5-0 in the last stanza.

