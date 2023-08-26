Defense dominated as Hamilton pitched a 21-0 shutout of Liberty Township Lakota East for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Hamilton opened with a 7-0 advantage over Liberty Township Lakota East through the first quarter.

The Big Blue opened a huge 21-0 gap over the Thunderhawks at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Liberty Township Lakota East and Hamilton squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Hamilton High School.

