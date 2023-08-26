Kirtland left no doubt in recording a 49-14 win over Rocky River Lutheran West at Kirtland High on Aug. 26 in Ohio football action.

Kirtland moved in front of Rocky River Lutheran West 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets registered a 35-7 advantage at intermission over the Longhorns.

Kirtland pulled to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns outpointed the Hornets 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Kirtland and Rocky River Lutheran West played in a 21-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 18, Kirtland squared off with Dalton in a football game.

