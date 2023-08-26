Ironton handled Jackson 35-14 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Ironton took an early lead by forging a 7-0 margin over Jackson after the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers opened a thin 14-7 gap over the Ironmen at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 21-14.

There was no room for doubt as the Fighting Tigers added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.

The last time Ironton and Jackson played in a 29-26 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Ironton faced off against Wheelersburg and Jackson took on Logan on Aug. 18 at Jackson High School.

