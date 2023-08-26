New Concord John Glenn left no doubt on Friday, controlling Cambridge from start to finish for a 42-14 victory on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave New Concord John Glenn a 7-0 lead over Cambridge.

The Little Muskies registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Bobcats.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-14.

The Little Muskies avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.