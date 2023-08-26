West Liberty-Salem’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 42-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

West Liberty-Salem jumped in front of Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers’ offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

West Liberty-Salem breathed fire to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, West Liberty-Salem and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at West Liberty-Salem High School.

