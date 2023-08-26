Aurora cut in front to start, but Painesville Riverside answered the challenge to collect a 31-14 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Aurora authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Painesville Riverside at the end of the first quarter.

The Beavers’ offense jumped in front for a 10-7 lead over the Green Men at the intermission.

Painesville Riverside jumped to a 24-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Painesville Riverside and Aurora squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Aurora High School.

