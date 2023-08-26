Steubenville grabbed a 29-14 victory at the expense of New Philadelphia in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Steubenville opened with a 7-0 advantage over New Philadelphia through the first quarter.

The Big Red registered a 22-6 advantage at halftime over the Quakers.

New Philadelphia clawed to within 29-14 through the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Steubenville and New Philadelphia faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at New Philadelphia High School.

