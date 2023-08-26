Portsmouth Notre Dame collected a solid win over Sugar Grove Berne Union in a 28-12 verdict on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Portsmouth Notre Dame and Sugar Grove Berne Union settling for a 6-6 first-quarter knot.

The Titans fought to a 12-6 halftime margin at the Rockets’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-6 edge.

Last season, Sugar Grove Berne Union and Portsmouth Notre Dame faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Sugar Grove Berne Union High School.

