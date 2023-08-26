West Lafayette Ridgewood dominated Warsaw River View 57-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

West Lafayette Ridgewood breathed fire in front of Warsaw River View 33-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Generals’ offense pulled in front for a 43-0 lead over the Black Bears at halftime.

West Lafayette Ridgewood charged to a 50-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Generals put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Black Bears 7-6 in the last stanza.

Last season, West Lafayette Ridgewood and Warsaw River View faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.