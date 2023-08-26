Sugarcreek Garaway earned a convincing 40-12 win over Apple Creek Waynedale in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 27-3 lead over Apple Creek Waynedale.

The Pirates registered a 40-3 advantage at intermission over the Golden Bears.

Apple Creek Waynedale trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 40-6.

The Pirates maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

The last time Sugarcreek Garaway and Apple Creek Waynedale played in a 33-3 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

