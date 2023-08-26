Lancaster Fisher Catholic’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic 35-6 on Aug. 26 in Ohio football.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Irish fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Saints’ expense.

Lancaster Fisher Catholic charged to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Irish added to their advantage with a 7-6 margin in the closing period.

Last season, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Lancaster Fisher Catholic squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, Lancaster Fisher Catholic squared off with Crooksville in a football game.

