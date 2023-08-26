A suffocating defense helped Steubenville Catholic Central handle Strasburg 30-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Steubenville Catholic Central moved in front of Strasburg 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Crusaders registered a 24-0 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

There was no room for doubt as the Crusaders added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Steubenville Catholic Central faced off against Wellsville and Strasburg took on Rittman on Aug. 18 at Rittman High School.

