Malvern’s defense throttled Bowerston Conotton Valley, resulting in a 28-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Malvern moved in front of Bowerston Conotton Valley 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Malvern charged to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

The last time Malvern and Bowerston Conotton Valley played in a 40-12 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

