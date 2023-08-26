Massillon Jackson finally found a way to top Mayfield 36-35 during this Ohio football game.

Mayfield authored a promising start, taking a 13-7 advantage over Massillon Jackson at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats took a 20-14 lead over the Polar Bears heading to the intermission locker room.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Polar Bears pulled off a stirring 22-15 fourth quarter to trip the Wildcats.

The last time Mayfield and Massillon Jackson played in a 48-10 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.