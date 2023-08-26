Hudson controlled the action to earn an impressive 45-8 win against North Canton Hoover at North Canton Hoover High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Hudson opened with a 7-0 advantage over North Canton Hoover through the first quarter.

The Explorers opened a mammoth 24-0 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.

Hudson roared to a 45-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

