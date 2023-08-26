Defense dominated as Versailles pitched a 35-0 shutout of Fort Loramie for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Versailles took an early lead by forging a 21-0 margin over Fort Loramie after the first quarter.

The Tigers opened an immense 35-0 gap over the Redskins at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Versailles and Fort Loramie faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Versailles High School.

