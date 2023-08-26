Defense dominated as Waynesfield-Goshen pitched a 63-0 shutout of Crestline during this Ohio football game.

Waynesfield-Goshen jumped in front of Crestline 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers’ offense pulled in front for a 49-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Waynesfield-Goshen breathed fire to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

