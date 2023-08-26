Cincinnati Colerain cut in front to start, but Middletown answered the challenge to collect a 20-3 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Cincinnati Colerain authored a promising start, taking a 3-0 advantage over Middletown at the end of the first quarter.

Middletown broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-3 lead over Cincinnati Colerain.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Middletown and Cincinnati Colerain squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

