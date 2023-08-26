Sarahsville Shenandoah dominated from start to finish in an imposing 45-14 win over Shadyside in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Sarahsville Shenandoah a 13-0 lead over Shadyside.

The Zeps fought to a 39-14 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Sarahsville Shenandoah pulled to a 45-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Shadyside faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Shadyside High School.

