Barnesville overcomes deficit to defeat Bellaire

Barnesville shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 38-14 win over Bellaire for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 26.

The start wasn’t the problem for Bellaire, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Barnesville through the end of the first quarter.

The Shamrocks’ offense jumped in front for a 24-7 lead over the Big Reds at the intermission.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Shamrocks chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-7 points differential.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Bellaire faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Barnesville took on Rayland Buckeye Local on Aug. 18 at Barnesville High School.

Beavercreek sets early tone to dominate Dayton Ponitz

Beavercreek left no doubt in recording a 62-7 win over Dayton Ponitz in Ohio high school football on Aug. 26.

Beavercreek breathed fire in front of Dayton Ponitz 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Beavers fought to a 49-7 intermission margin at the Golden Panthers’ expense.

Beavercreek steamrolled to a 55-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Beavers outscored the Golden Panthers 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Beavercreek and Dayton Ponitz squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Beavercreek High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Dayton Ponitz faced off against Germantown Valley View and Beavercreek took on Xenia on Aug. 17 at Xenia High School.

Cincinnati Deer Park shuts out Cincinnati Shroder

Cincinnati Deer Park sent Cincinnati Shroder home scoreless in a 30-0 decision in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 26.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati Deer Park faced off against Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Cincinnati Shroder took on Cincinnati Aiken on Aug. 17 at Cincinnati Aiken High School.

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy triumphs over Hamilton Ross

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Hamilton Ross from start to finish for a 40-14 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy moved in front of Hamilton Ross 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Rams made it 20-14.

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy thundered to a 32-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Fighting Owls outscored the Rams 8-0 in the final quarter.

The last time Hamilton Ross and Cincinnati Mt Healthy played in a 46-30 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati Mt Healthy faced off against Morrow Little Miami and Hamilton Ross took on Cincinnati Wyoming on Aug. 18 at Hamilton Ross High School.

Cincinnati St. Xavier’s speedy start jolts Detroit MLK

Cincinnati St. Xavier controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 44-8 victory over Detroit MLK in Michigan high school football on Aug. 26.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati St. Xavier a 20-0 lead over Detroit MLK.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

The Bombers held on with a 24-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati St Xavier faced off against West Chester Lakota West.

Cleveland Garfield Heights survives for narrow win over Cleveland Heights Lutheran East

Cleveland Garfield Heights finally found a way to top Cleveland Heights Lutheran East 18-16 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

The last time Cleveland Garfield Heights and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East played in a 46-38 game on Sept. 1, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East faced off against Cleveland John Adams.

Coal Grove scores early, pulls away from Lucasville Valley

Coal Grove rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 52-6 win over Lucasville Valley during this Ohio football game.

Last season, Coal Grove and Lucasville Valley squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Coal Grove High School.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Lucasville Valley faced off against Portsmouth and Coal Grove took on Greenup County on Aug. 18 at Coal Grove High School.

Columbus Northland overpowers Whitehall-Yearling in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Whitehall-Yearling which was overmatched by Columbus Northland in this 57-29 verdict.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to an 8-8 tie through the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Columbus Northland enjoyed a huge margin over Whitehall-Yearling with a 50-22 lead heading to the final quarter.

The Vikings and the Rams each scored in the final quarter.

The last time Whitehall-Yearling and Columbus Northland played in a 58-16 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Whitehall-Yearling faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township and Columbus Northland took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on Aug. 18 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

Delphos St. John’s escapes Lima Central Catholic in thin win

Delphos St. John’s fought ahead of Lima Central Catholic 42-40 in a close game on Aug. 26 in Ohio football.

Delphos St. John’s opened with a 14-13 advantage over Lima Central Catholic through the first quarter.

The Blue Jays fought to a 21-13 intermission margin at the Thunderbirds’ expense.

Lima Central Catholic moved ahead of Delphos St. John’s 33-28 to start the final quarter.

It took a 14-7 rally, but the Blue Jays were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

The last time Lima Central Catholic and Delphos St. John’s played in a 48-14 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Delphos St. John’s faced off against Delphos Jefferson and Lima Central Catholic took on Lima Shawnee on Aug. 17 at Lima Shawnee High School.

Garrettsville Garfield blitzes Warren John F. Kennedy in dominating victory

Garrettsville Garfield’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Warren John F. Kennedy 61-26 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 26.

Garrettsville Garfield took an early lead by forging a 27-19 margin over Warren John F. Kennedy after the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Garrettsville Garfield jumped to a 53-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The G-Men put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Eagles 8-7 in the last stanza.

The last time Warren John F. Kennedy and Garrettsville Garfield played in a 22-21 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Warren Champion and Garrettsville Garfield took on Middlefield Cardinal on Aug. 18 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

Gates Mills Hawken thumps Garfield Heights Trinity outplays

Gates Mills Hawken earned a convincing 48-12 win over Garfield Heights Trinity for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 26.

Gates Mills Hawken darted in front of Garfield Heights Trinity 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 28-6 intermission margin at the Trojans’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Hawks added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.

The last time Gates Mills Hawken and Garfield Heights Trinity played in a 35-0 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Cleveland Rhodes and Garfield Heights Trinity took on Ashtabula St. John on Aug. 18 at Ashtabula Saint John School.

Hyattsville Dematha Catholic dominates Springfield

Hyattsville Dematha Catholic’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Springfield 35-7 on Aug. 26 in Ohio football action.

Recently on Aug. 18, Springfield squared off with Cleveland St Ignatius in a football game.

Ironton rides to cruise-control win over Jackson

Ironton handled Jackson 35-14 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Ironton took an early lead by forging a 7-0 margin over Jackson after the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers opened a thin 14-7 gap over the Ironmen at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 21-14.

There was no room for doubt as the Fighting Tigers added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.

The last time Ironton and Jackson played in a 29-26 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Ironton faced off against Wheelersburg and Jackson took on Logan on Aug. 18 at Jackson High School.

Kirtland takes advantage of early margin to defeat Rocky River Lutheran West

Kirtland left no doubt in recording a 49-14 win over Rocky River Lutheran West at Kirtland High on Aug. 26 in Ohio football action.

Kirtland moved in front of Rocky River Lutheran West 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets registered a 35-7 advantage at intermission over the Longhorns.

Kirtland pulled to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns outpointed the Hornets 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Kirtland and Rocky River Lutheran West played in a 21-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 18, Kirtland squared off with Dalton in a football game.

Lancaster Fisher Catholic prevails over New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Lancaster Fisher Catholic’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic 35-6 on Aug. 26 in Ohio football.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Irish fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Saints’ expense.

Lancaster Fisher Catholic charged to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Irish added to their advantage with a 7-6 margin in the closing period.

Last season, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Lancaster Fisher Catholic squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, Lancaster Fisher Catholic squared off with Crooksville in a football game.

The Leavittsburg LaBrae defense stifles Youngstown Valley Christian

Leavittsburg LaBrae sent Youngstown Valley Christian home scoreless in a 20-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Leavittsburg LaBrae darted in front of Youngstown Valley Christian 7-0 going into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Vikings outscored the Eagles 13-0 in the final quarter.

The last time Youngstown Valley Christian and Leavittsburg LaBrae played in a 40-12 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Youngstown Valley Christian faced off against Columbiana Crestview and Leavittsburg LaBrae took on Cortland Lakeview on Aug. 18 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

Mentor Lake Catholic earns solid win over Parma Heights Holy Name

Mentor Lake Catholic knocked off Parma Heights Holy Name 39-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Mentor Lake Catholic moved in front of Parma Heights Holy Name 25-13 to begin the second quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.

The Cougars cruised through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-7 advantage in the frame.

Recently on Aug. 18, Mentor Lake Catholic squared off with Youngstown Cardinal Mooney in a football game.

Paramus Catholic escapes close call with Cleveland Heights

Paramus Catholic eventually took victory away from Cleveland Heights 43-41 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

The first quarter gave Paramus Catholic a 7-0 lead over Cleveland Heights.

The Tigers came from behind to grab the advantage 22-14 at halftime over the Paladins.

Cleveland Heights enjoyed a 35-22 lead over Paramus Catholic to start the final quarter.

The Paladins fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Tigers.

Recently on Aug. 18, Cleveland Heights squared off with Berea-Midpark in a football game.

Rootstown shuts out Warren Champion

Defense dominated as Rootstown pitched a 26-0 shutout of Warren Champion on Aug. 26 in Ohio football.

The last time Rootstown and Warren Champion played in a 25-14 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Warren Champion faced off against Warren John F. Kennedy.

Early offense pushes South Charleston Southeastern past Sidney Lehman Catholic

South Charleston Southeastern collected a 30-21 victory over Sidney Lehman Catholic in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave South Charleston Southeastern a 13-0 lead over Sidney Lehman Catholic.

The Cavaliers bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 16-7.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 23-14.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Sidney Lehman Catholic faced off against Lima Perry and South Charleston Southeastern took on Springfield Northwestern on Aug. 18 at South Charleston Southeastern High School.

South Point overcomes Albany Alexander

South Point knocked off Albany Alexander 27-14 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 26.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

South Point enjoyed a narrow margin over Albany Alexander with a 21-14 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Pointers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, South Point and Albany Alexander faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at South Point High School.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Albany Alexander faced off against Waterford and South Point took on Ashland Boyd County on Aug. 18 at South Point High School.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place tops Cincinnati Finneytown

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place dominated from start to finish in an imposing 28-7 win over Cincinnati Finneytown in an Ohio high school football matchup.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place took an early lead by forging a 7-0 margin over Cincinnati Finneytown after the first quarter.

The Titans registered a 15-7 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, St Bernard-Elmwood Place faced off against Miamisburg Dayton Christian and Cincinnati Finneytown took on Attica on Aug. 18 at Attica High School.

Steubenville Catholic Central allows no points against Strasburg

A suffocating defense helped Steubenville Catholic Central handle Strasburg 30-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Steubenville Catholic Central moved in front of Strasburg 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Crusaders registered a 24-0 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

There was no room for doubt as the Crusaders added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Steubenville Catholic Central faced off against Wellsville and Strasburg took on Rittman on Aug. 18 at Rittman High School.

Waldron barely beats Lakeside Marblehead Danbury

Waldron finally found a way to top Lakeside Marblehead Danbury 28-24 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High on Aug. 26 in Ohio football action.

Waldron took an early lead by forging an 8-6 margin over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury after the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 16-6 advantage at halftime over the Lakers.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Lakeside Marblehead Danbury got within 22-18.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

An early bolt powers Warren G. Harding past Akron Buchtel

Warren G. Harding collected a 20-16 victory over Akron Buchtel in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 26.

Warren G. Harding took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Akron Buchtel after the first quarter.

The Griffins bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 14-6.

Akron Buchtel came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Warren G. Harding 16-14.

The Raiders fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Griffins.

The last time Warren G. Harding and Akron Buchtel played in a 14-7 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Akron Buchtel faced off against North Canton Hoover and Warren G. Harding took on Canton McKinley on Aug. 18 at Warren G. Harding High School.

West Liberty-Salem overwhelms Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan

West Liberty-Salem raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-7 win over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 26.

Last season, West Liberty-Salem and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at West Liberty-Salem High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, West Liberty-Salem faced off against St Paris Graham and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan took on Bluffton on Aug. 18 at Bluffton High School.

The Wheeling Linsly defense stifles Richmond Heights

A suffocating defense helped Wheeling Linsly handle Richmond Heights 42-0 at Richmond Heights High on Aug. 26 in Ohio football action.

Recently on Aug. 18, Richmond Heights squared off with Doylestown Chippewa in a football game.

Williamsburg overcomes New Richmond

Williamsburg eventually beat New Richmond 54-39 for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 26.

In recent action on Aug. 18, New Richmond faced off against Bethel-Tate and Williamsburg took on Batavia on Aug. 18 at Batavia High School.

