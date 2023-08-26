McArthur Vinton County fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 19-8 win over Circleville at Circleville High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Circleville, as it began with an 8-6 edge over McArthur Vinton County through the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings’ offense darted in front for a 12-8 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Vikings put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Tigers 7-0 in the last stanza.

