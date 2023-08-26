A suffocating defense helped Springfield Northwestern handle Springfield Greenon 34-0 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The Warriors opened a slim 7-0 gap over the Knights at halftime.

Springfield Northwestern pulled to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Warriors and the Knights were both scoreless.

Last season, Springfield Greenon and Springfield Northwestern squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Springfield Greenon High School.

