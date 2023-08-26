Zanesville West Muskingum pushed past Marietta for a 39-20 win on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Zanesville West Muskingum took an early lead by forging a 17-14 margin over Marietta after the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Zanesville West Muskingum jumped to a 24-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Tornadoes outscored the Tigers 15-6 in the final quarter.

