Trotwood-Madison rolled past Kettering Fairmont for a comfortable 38-8 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Trotwood-Madison opened with a 13-8 advantage over Kettering Fairmont through the first quarter.

The Rams’ offense roared in front for a 25-8 lead over the Firebirds at halftime.

Trotwood-Madison pulled to a 32-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rams, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.

The last time Kettering Fairmont and Trotwood-Madison played in a 38-14 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Kettering Fairmont faced off against Kettering Alter.

