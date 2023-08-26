Delphos St. John’s fought ahead of Lima Central Catholic 42-40 in a close game on Aug. 26 in Ohio football.

Delphos St. John’s opened with a 14-13 advantage over Lima Central Catholic through the first quarter.

The Blue Jays fought to a 21-13 intermission margin at the Thunderbirds’ expense.

Lima Central Catholic moved ahead of Delphos St. John’s 33-28 to start the final quarter.

It took a 14-7 rally, but the Blue Jays were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

The last time Lima Central Catholic and Delphos St. John’s played in a 48-14 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Delphos St. John’s faced off against Delphos Jefferson and Lima Central Catholic took on Lima Shawnee on Aug. 17 at Lima Shawnee High School.

