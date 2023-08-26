McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 56-14 victory over Cory-Rawson in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took an early lead by forging a 22-6 margin over Cory-Rawson after the first quarter.

The Rams fought to a 28-6 intermission margin at the Hornets’ expense.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley steamrolled to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-8 points differential.

Last season, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Cory-Rawson faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

