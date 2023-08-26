Kansas Lakota raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 31-7 win over Arcadia on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Kansas Lakota a 7-0 lead over Arcadia.

The Raiders fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Kansas Lakota breathed fire to a 31-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.