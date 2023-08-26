It was a tough night for Whitehall-Yearling which was overmatched by Columbus Northland in this 57-29 verdict.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to an 8-8 tie through the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Columbus Northland enjoyed a huge margin over Whitehall-Yearling with a 50-22 lead heading to the final quarter.

The Vikings and the Rams each scored in the final quarter.

The last time Whitehall-Yearling and Columbus Northland played in a 58-16 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Whitehall-Yearling faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township and Columbus Northland took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on Aug. 18 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

