Mantua Crestwood rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Minerva 36-21 during this Ohio football game.

The start wasn’t the problem for Minerva, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Mantua Crestwood through the end of the first quarter.

The Lions took a 21-8 lead over the Red Devils heading to the halftime locker room.

Mantua Crestwood broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 22-21 lead over Minerva.

The Red Devils put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Lions 14-0 in the last stanza.

The last time Mantua Crestwood and Minerva played in a 28-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.