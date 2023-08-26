Poland Seminary sent Warren Howland home scoreless in a 41-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Poland Seminary took an early lead by forging a 21-0 margin over Warren Howland after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense charged in front for a 34-0 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Poland Seminary pulled to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Poland Seminary and Warren Howland faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Warren Howland High School.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Warren Howland faced off against Niles.

