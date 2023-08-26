Uniontown Lake pushed past Youngstown Boardman for a 42-31 win in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Uniontown Lake and Youngstown Boardman settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Blue Streaks registered a 21-10 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.

Uniontown Lake and Youngstown Boardman each scored in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

