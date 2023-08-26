A suffocating defense helped Springfield Kenton Ridge handle Tipp City Bethel 44-0 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Springfield Kenton Ridge stormed in front of Tipp City Bethel 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars registered a 44-0 advantage at halftime over the Bees.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Cougars and the Bees were both scoreless.

The last time Springfield Kenton Ridge and Tipp City Bethel played in a 21-7 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

