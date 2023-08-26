Cincinnati Mt. Healthy left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Hamilton Ross from start to finish for a 40-14 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy moved in front of Hamilton Ross 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Rams made it 20-14.

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy thundered to a 32-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Fighting Owls outscored the Rams 8-0 in the final quarter.

The last time Hamilton Ross and Cincinnati Mt Healthy played in a 46-30 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Cincinnati Mt Healthy faced off against Morrow Little Miami and Hamilton Ross took on Cincinnati Wyoming on Aug. 18 at Hamilton Ross High School.

