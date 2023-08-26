An early dose of momentum helped Maria Stein Marion Local to a 63-7 runaway past Franklin in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Maria Stein Marion Local opened with a 28-0 advantage over Franklin through the first quarter.

The Flyers’ offense jumped in front for a 48-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Flyers held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.