Miamisburg didn’t flinch, finally repelling Bellbrook 14-10 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The Golden Eagles took a 3-0 lead over the Vikings heading to the halftime locker room.

Miamisburg broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 14-10 lead over Bellbrook.

Both teams were blanked in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Bellbrook and Miamisburg faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Miamisburg High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.