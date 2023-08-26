Warren G. Harding collected a 20-16 victory over Akron Buchtel in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 26.

Warren G. Harding took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Akron Buchtel after the first quarter.

The Griffins bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 14-6.

Akron Buchtel came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Warren G. Harding 16-14.

The Raiders fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Griffins.

The last time Warren G. Harding and Akron Buchtel played in a 14-7 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Akron Buchtel faced off against North Canton Hoover and Warren G. Harding took on Canton McKinley on Aug. 18 at Warren G. Harding High School.

