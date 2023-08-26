Marengo Highland pushed past Wooster Triway for a 26-7 win for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Marengo Highland darted in front of Wooster Triway 12-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Scots opened a small 19-7 gap over the Titans at halftime.

Marengo Highland breathed fire to a 26-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.